Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing

Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts will co-host a new celebrity dance show The Real Dirty Dancing.

The programme will see 10 famous faces put their dance moves to the test as they take on challenges and learn routines from the classic 1987 film.

During the eight-part E4 series, the celebrities will dance with various partners while living in a lakeside resort, reminiscent of the original movie set.

You're in for 🎵the time of your life 🎵 as Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts are to host new dance experience 'The Real Dirty Dancing'💃 10 celebs will take on scenes from the film as they discover their inner Johnny and Baby. Coming to @E4Tweets in 2022.https://t.co/C2TLBTcjHo pic.twitter.com/uZ2lZLZUbW — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 25, 2021

Celebrity Juice star Lemon said: “Dirty Dancing is such a good film and of course I’ve been Baby myself, twice now. Once for Let’s Dance For Comic Relief and once when we did it on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

“So I was chuffed to be asked to host this show.

“And to be hosting with my mate Ashley, it’s going to be so fun.”

Dirty Dancing stars Jennifer Grey as a young woman, Frances “Baby” Houseman, who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze.

The new dancing show will have the celebrities recreate classic moments from the film, such as the couple’s routine to Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen and their heated Mambo dance.

The finale will see the top two couples take on the famous gravity-defying lift from the end of the film, while the other celebrities become back-up dancers for the performance.

Pussycat Doll singer Roberts, who has competed on Strictly Come Dancing, added: “I love Dirty Dancing, the film literally had a huge impact on my life, and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this series.

“I’m going to be on hand to help out the celebs with their Johnny and Baby moves and look forward to being reunited with Keith.

“Wish me luck. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The UK version of Real Dirty Dancing was inspired by the original Australian series of the same name.

Genna Gibson, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Dirty Dancing has been bringing people together to sing and dance (and swoon over Johnny Castle) since the 80s.

“We hope, like the film, that this colourful and entertaining show will get people together to watch and root for their favourite couples.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this format to the UK, as it’s exactly the type of large-scale, glossy reality event that we’ve been looking for and that our audiences love, whether that’s watching together on E4 or bingeing on All 4.

“I cannot wait to see how our celebrities will cope recreating some of the most iconic scenes in movie history.”

The Real Dirty Dancing is due to air on Channel 4’s E4 in early 2022.