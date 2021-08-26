Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Revenge star Emily VanCamp announces baby news

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:13 pm
Emily VanCamp (Ian West/PA)
Revenge star Emily VanCamp has welcomed her first child with husband Josh Bowman.

The actress, also known for starring as secret agent Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced the news to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram on Thursday.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full,” she wrote.

VanCamp posted a photo of her holding the baby’s tiny hand and an image of her kissing her husband while he cradled her bump.

The couple met on the set of ABC series Revenge in late 2011, starring opposite each other as Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson.

The programme, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’s The Count Of Monte Cristo, followed a wealthy family in The Hamptons whose past begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious young woman.

VanCamp, 35, and Bowman, 33, announced their engagement in 2017 and married in 2018 in the Bahamas.

Fans of both stars posted their congratulations on social media with the post liked more than 50,000 times in 30 minutes.

VanCamp has recently starred in Marvel productions Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

