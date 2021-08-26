Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Dragons’ Den’s youngest recruit pictured in first-look image

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:07 pm
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

Entrepreneur and author Steven Bartlett opts for more casual clothing as he makes his debut in a first-look image from the forthcoming series of Dragons’ Den.

Bartlett, 29, is pictured alongside returning Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies in the BBC One show’s exposed brick studio.

In contrast to his fellow judges, he eschews a shirt and jacket combination in favour of a open-necked t-shirt and leather boots.

Wonder Woman 1984 screening – London
Steven Bartlett is the youngest Dragon in the history of the show (Ian West/PA)

Bartlett is joining the 19th series as the youngest Dragon in the history of the show.

He is the founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, which he set up from his bedroom in Manchester.

The university dropout went on to build The Social Chain and Media Chain, taking his company public aged 27, with a current market valuation of more than £300 million.

He left the business after six years to pursue other investment opportunities.

He released his debut book, Happy Sexy Millionaire, this year and also hosts a podcast titled The Diary Of A CEO.

Bartlett takes over from Tej Lalvani, chief executive of vitamin company Vitabiotics, who announced his departure earlier this year.

Filming on series 19 has finished and the show will return in the new year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal