Lifestyle / TV

Stacey Dooley signs up to host cooking show on BBC Three

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 10:09 pm
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Dooley has signed up to host a cooking competition on BBC Three.

Hungry For It will see 10 amateur chefs from across the UK compete in challenges and work to impress industry experts and mentors while living together in a house.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Dooley will present the show alongside industry mentors and judges – chef and rapper Big Zuu and personal chef to the stars Kayla Greer.

KSI: Can’t Lose world premiere – London
Big Zuu (Ian West/PA)

Dooley said: “Just thrilled to be presenting this series.

“I’ve always been delighted to be able to celebrate and showcase talent, particularly when those involved are given such incredible opportunities.

“Let’s go! (Also, I’ve nominated myself head taster).”

Big Zuu said he was “gassed to be working with BBC Three” and “doing something different with food”.

Greer added: “I’ve been through it all in this industry – from starting with nothing and diving headfirst into culinary school to forming and growing my own successful company to being a sought-after personal chef to the stars, so I’m excited to be able to lend my experiences to the contestants to do their best work and see who comes out on top.”

Earlier this year, Dooley announced she would not be returning as host for the third series of BBC Three make-up competition Glow Up, with Maya Jama taking her place.

The investigative journalist and presenter also recently hosted the celebrity challenge show This Is My House.

Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton
Amir Khan with his wife Faryal Makhdoom (Chatterbox Media/BBC/PA)

BBC Three has also renewed Meet The Khans, which follows professional boxer Amir Khan’s home life with wife Faryal Makhdoom for a further 10 30-minute episodes.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “We’re really excited that we have the Khans back for more and that we’re introducing a new food format to BBC Three.

“At its heart, Hungry For It is a show about the hospitality industry, a major source of employment and professional progression for our audience group.

“It’s an ambitious new format that has all the ingredients we love where aspiring competitors are given the opportunity to show they have what it takes to make it in the business – teamwork, flexibility and understanding customers as well as amazing food!

“Meet The Khans really brought something new to the channel and series one was really popular with the audience.

“Faryal and Amir are both stars in their own right and we’re really glad that they are opening up their doors to us for more.”

