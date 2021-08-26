Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Love Island star pays tribute to late grandmother after leaving villa

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 10:49 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Love Island contestant Mary Bedford has paid tribute to her grandmother, who died while she was appearing on the programme.

The fashion model, 22, from Wakefield said flying home from Mallorca was “bittersweet” because she was returning for her grandmother’s funeral.

In a post to her more than 630,000 followers on Instagram, Bedford explained she had been taking time away from social media to be with her family and mourn.

Posting a photo showing her posing with her grandmother, she wrote: “Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven.

“Coming off the show has been bittersweet for me as I flew home to go to the funeral of my beautiful grandma who passed away whilst I was in the villa.

“I’ve been taking the time since the show to mourn, reflect, and be back with my loved ones before returning to my social media.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the support I have received at this difficult time, I truly appreciate everything.”

ASA ruling
Molly-Mae Hague sent a message of support (David Parry/PA)

Bedford’s post prompted messages of support from fellow and former contestants on the ITV2 dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague, who appeared in the fifth series, said: “Fly High beautiful lady. She’ll be so proud of you Mary.”

Recent islanders Lillie Haynes, Sharon Gaffka, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter were also among those who sent messages.

Bedford made her debut on Love Island in rival villa Casa Amor and returned to the main villa with Toby Aromolaran.

She later coupled up with Aaron Simpson before they were dumped from the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal