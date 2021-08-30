‘No current plans’ for second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, says BBC

The BBC has said there are “no current plans” for a second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

The 54-year-old celebrity chef, star of Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, launched the game show on BBC One in February as his first foray into hosting game shows.

The programme, which has no connection to food, was created and produced by his production company, Studio Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay was joined by fellow TV chef Gino D’Acampo and his son Luciano for a special episode for Red Nose Day (Comic Relief/PA)

It sees contestants play the game’s signature tilting board in a bid to win a pot of prize money.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “There are no current plans for another series of Bank Balance.”

Bank Balance reportedly suffered declining viewing figures during its first series.

Ramsay recently announced he was launching a new production company, Studio Ramsay Global, with the Fox television network.

The company is co-owned by Ramsay and Fox and will have offices in London and Los Angeles.