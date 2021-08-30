Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No current plans’ for second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, says BBC

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 11:17 am
Gordon Ramsay (Adam Davy/PA)
The BBC has said there are “no current plans” for a second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

The 54-year-old celebrity chef, star of Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, launched the game show on BBC One in February as his first foray into hosting game shows.

The programme, which has no connection to food, was created and produced by his production company, Studio Ramsay.

Bank Balance TV special
Gordon Ramsay was joined by fellow TV chef Gino D’Acampo and his son Luciano for a special episode for Red Nose Day (Comic Relief/PA)

It sees contestants play the game’s signature tilting board in a bid to win a pot of prize money.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “There are no current plans for another series of Bank Balance.”

Bank Balance reportedly suffered declining viewing figures during its first series.

Ramsay recently announced he was launching a new production company, Studio Ramsay Global, with the Fox television network.

The company is co-owned by Ramsay and Fox and will have offices in London and Los Angeles.

