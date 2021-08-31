Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Downing Street says future of BBC licence fee has not yet been decided

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 1:51 pm
TV Licensing (Andy Hepburn/PA)
Downing Street has declined to deny a report that the BBC TV Licence fee may rise by less than the rate of inflation in the future.

The fee is set by the Government, which announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1 2017.

The annual charge, currently £159, normally changes on April 1 each year.

BBC iPlayer stock
The BBC iPlayer’s TV licence page (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Times reported the fee will rise by less than the rate of inflation in future because ministers are concerned about hitting households with higher bills.

Ministers are understood to have rejected calls by the corporation for it to increase the licence fee in line with inflation, as in previous years, the newspaper said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We haven’t set out our proposals for the licence fee at this point.

“The next settlement covers the next five years from April 2022. No decisions have been made and we’d announce a decision to Parliament in due course.”

In February is was announced the cost of the annual TV Licence fee would increase from £157.50 to £159 from April 1 2021.

The cost of an annual black and white licence rose from £53.00 to £53.50.

The licence fee model has come under fire amid criticism of the broadcaster over equal pay, diversity and competition from streaming services such as Netflix, as well as the abolition of free TV licences for all over-75s.

The over-75s were given a grace period on TV licence payment because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this ended on July 31. Only those who receive pension credit do not have to pay the annual sum.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

