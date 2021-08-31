Cast revealed for BBC One thriller The Control Room

Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham are to lead the cast of new BBC One thriller The Control Room.

Filming for the programme, which is set in Glasgow, has begun in Scotland.

It tells the story of ambulance service emergency call handler Gabe, played by De Caestecker, who has his world “turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him”, the BBC said.

Iain De Caestecker (Ian West/PA)

“With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”

The series, written by Nick Leather and directed by Amy Neil, will also star Sharon Rooney, Daniel Portman, Taj Atwal and Stuart Bowman.

Roadkill star De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled o now be bringing it to life.

“I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Joanna Vanderham (Ian West/PA)

Dancing On The Edge actress Vanderham said: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life.

“Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence.

“The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Executive producer Elaine Cameron said: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn.”

She added: “Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”