Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Olympian Adam Peaty shares update on his Strictly training

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 2:56 am
Olympian Adam Peaty has admitted he still does not know any dance moves despite Strictly Come Dancing’s imminent start date (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Olympian Adam Peaty has admitted he still does not know any dance moves despite Strictly Come Dancing’s imminent start date (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Olympian Adam Peaty has admitted he still does not know any dance moves despite Strictly Come Dancing’s imminent start date.

The three-time Olympic champion signed up for the show following his heroics in Tokyo over the summer.

Peaty, a swimmer who specialises in the breaststroke, is set to hit the dancefloor for Strictly’s launch later this month but revealed he still has a lot of learning to do.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Adam Peaty was joined by partner Eirianedd Munro at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was among the honourees (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t know any dance moves yet and it’s two weeks away. So it’s going to be fun, but we’ll see.”

Peaty, 26, was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was honoured with outstanding achievement of the year after winning two golds and a silver in Tokyo.

He was full of praise for his fellow Team GB members and looked ahead to the Paris 2024 Games.

Peaty said: “It says outstanding achievement and I think Team GB, especially for this year, has shown just that.

“There are so many people who are going to go unrecognised, the team is just so full, it’s got an amazing depth.

“And hopefully over the next three years we can develop as a team together and hopefully push and win more medals in Paris.”

Peaty also stressed the impact sport can have on the next generation.

He said: “For me it’s not winning or winning world records, but how does that translate into normal life? How does that translate into the kids? In the grassroots, for them to inspire themselves and learn about themselves?”

Among the stars joining Peaty on Strictly are former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

The series kicks off on September 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal