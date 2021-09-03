Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hollie Arnold denies I’m A Celebrity regrets after javelin bronze in Tokyo

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 3:40 pm
Hollie Arnold (ITV?PA)
Javelin thrower Hollie Arnold insisted she had no regrets about her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! after being disappointed with Paralympic bronze as she relinquished her crown in Tokyo.

Defending champion Arnold set a Games record of 43.01 metres in storming to gold in Rio de Janeiro but was unable to replicate that performance on a soggy night in the Japanese capital.

The 27-year-old’s effort of 39.73m was only good enough for the final place on the podium on a day which yielded six GB athletics medals at the Olympic Stadium, including golds for Owen Miller and Jonathan Broom-Edwards.

Arnold was the first contestant to leave series 21 of I’m a Celebrity, which was switched from Australia to north Wales due to coronavirus restrictions, in late November but denied reality television had been a distraction from her day job.

“I had this conversation with my coach, it was a decision we both made,” she said, after New Zealand’s world record holder Holly Robinson claimed gold with a throw of 40.99m.

“That time away, it made me me.

“I found myself, I found my strength, my resilience in there, and I had a fantastic time.

“Mentally, I came out better than I thought I would ever.

“For me, it isn’t a regret, it hasn’t impacted training whatsoever.

“I’m not happy (with the result).

“It’s just one of those things.

“I know there was a big throw in me, you could see the passion and fight.

“I’ve probably got millions of bruises on my leg from slapping it to get ready to compete.”

