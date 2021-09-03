Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Piers Morgan pictured with ITV’s director of television following Ofcom judgment

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 4:50 pm
Piers Morgan and Kevin Lygo (Adam Davy/PA)
Piers Morgan and Kevin Lygo (Adam Davy/PA)

Piers Morgan has been pictured with ITV’s director of television, Kevin Lygo, days after his comments about the Duchess of Sussex were found not to have breached the broadcasting code.

They were seen sitting in the same box at The Oval cricket ground in London during England’s fourth test against India on Friday.

Morgan, 56, left Good Morning Britain in March following a row over comments he made about Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview she said she was ignored when she raised concerns about her mental health and suicidal thoughts, and alleged that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son Archie.

Piers Morgan and Kevin Lygo
Piers Morgan and Kevin Lygo in the stands at The Oval in London (Adam Davy/PA)

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in watchdog Ofcom’s history.

However, the programme was cleared on Wednesday, prompting Morgan to ask: “Do I get my job back?”

It was previously understood that while Morgan will not be invited back to host Good Morning Britain, ITV will continue to work with him on his celebrity interview programme Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Ofcom said his comments were “potentially harmful and highly offensive” but were thoroughly challenged by his co-host Susanna Reid and ITV News’s royal editor Chris Ship during the programme.

The judgment said: “The code allows for individuals to express strongly held and robustly argued views, including those that are potentially harmful or highly offensive, and for broadcasters to include these in their programming.

“The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience.”

Piers Morgan left GMB in March
Piers Morgan left GMB in March (Adam Davy/PA)

Morgan called the decision a “landmark ruling”.

Speaking outside his London home following the judgment, Morgan said he would make a decision “quite soon” about where his next job will be.

He added: “I have had loads of offers and they have accelerated in the last 10 hours, as you can imagine, and I will take my free-speech campaign around the world and all I require is to have an employer who believes in it as passionately as I do.”

Since Morgan’s departure, ITV has not hired a replacement and instead has featured a rotating cast of presenters, including Adil Ray and Richard Bacon.

In April, Mr Lygo told Deadline there was not a single person who could replace Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

He said: “Piers is a special thing. You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad.

“We have a roster of presenters, including Ben (Shephard), Susanna (Reid), Charlotte (Hawkins) and Kate (Garraway).

“They’re all stepping up and doing a few more days than they would have done.

“We’ll mix and match until we feel what the right thing is to do. There isn’t a single person (who can replace him).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal