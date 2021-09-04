Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Injury forces Paddy McGuinness out of Soccer Aid

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 2:00 pm
Paddy McGuinness during a training session ahead of Soccer Aid (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paddy McGuinness has become the second celebrity to pull out of this year’s Soccer Aid charity match.

The Top Gear presenter, 48, was due to play in the England side at the event on Saturday at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in aid of Unicef.

McGuinness announced on Twitter the day after his debut as Question Of Sport host that he was withdrawing from the match following an injury.

He wrote: “Good luck to both teams today at @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk gutted I’ve had to withdraw with injury. If you’ve got a ticket you’re in for an absolutely great day for a great cause.”

On Friday, radio DJ Roman Kemp also pulled out of competing for the World XI side after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Capital presenter tweeted: “I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause.

“Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Kemp said he is “extremely grateful” to have had both of his coronavirus jabs.

“If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do,” he added.

Celebrities still taking to the field for Soccer Aid include singer Olly Murs, comedian Lee Mack, rapper Aitch and actor Martin Compston.

Former footballers Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf will also be playing in the match between the England and World XIs.

