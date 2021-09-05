Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Jamie Oliver launches search for next big name in cookbook writing

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 12:02 am
Jamie Oliver (Jamie Oliver Productions/Plum Pictures/PA)

Jamie Oliver will lead a search for the next big name in cookbook writing as part of a show for Channel 4.

The seven-part series will feature home cooks, social media influencers and street food vendors competing for a book deal with Michael Joseph at Penguin Random House.

The joint production between Jamie Oliver Productions and Plum Pictures will see would-be authors try to convince Oliver, publishers and expert judges their book concept is a best-seller.

Oliver, who has developed 25 cookbooks, will mentor the contestants and help develop their skills and passion for food.

The 46-year-old said: “I have been crafting cookbooks for over 20 years and I know the dedication, skill and intuition it takes to create recipes people want to buy and try at home.

“Breaking into publishing is incredibly difficult – an impossible dream for so many amazing cooks out there – so I am just so excited to get out there and discover incredible new talent, new perspectives and new approaches to cooking and food.

“We know the talent is out there and I’m thrilled to be able to help them fulfil their potential.”

The contest will begin with the aspiring authors pitching their cookbook ideas and signature dishes.

They will then be whittled down by the panel of judges and the remaining contestants will hone their concepts and cook further dishes before three finalists deliver their final pitches and attempt to “bring their books to life” for the judges.

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “We are a nation of cookbook enthusiasts and now we’re going to find a new star to enter the market.

“With such a massive prize on offer and so many different styles of cooking in the competition, this is going to be very exciting.”

Tim Hancock, also commissioning editor for Channel 4, added: “Who better than to lead the search for the next cookbook star than Jamie Oliver, Britain’s bestselling nonfiction author?

“This series is going to introduce us to a range of amazing new food talent and is guaranteed to make you extremely hungry.”

Samantha Beddoes, executive producer for Jamie Oliver Productions, said: “This series will champion the talents of cooks from all over the country with a vast array of different experiences and dishes.

“Jamie’s passion and knowledge in coming up with new recipes, and for championing and nurturing people’s skills in the kitchen, means he’s the perfect person to help them through the process.

“It will be a delicious series to watch.”

Apply to take part via the Plum Pictures website.

