Only Fools And Horses star John Challis cancels speaking tour due to ill health

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 8:26 pm
Only Fools And Horses star John Challis has cancelled a speaking tour due to ill health, his promoter has said (Ian West/PA)
Only Fools And Horses star John Challis has cancelled a speaking tour due to ill health, his promoter has said.

Challis, 79, is best-known for his portrayal of unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved sitcom alongside Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

He had embarked on a 30-date speaking tour but cancelled after only one appearance.

John Challis
John Challis, known to millions of Only Fools And Horses fans as Boycie (Hannah McKay/PA)

In a statement to The Sun, tour promoter A Way With Media said: “Due to ill health, John’s tour is cancelled with immediate effect.

“He completed the first show of his present tour, intending to continue. However, he has been advised to cancel further engagements.”

Challis, who played Terrance Aubrey Boyce in Only Fools And Horses from 1981 to 2003, as well as Boycie-focused spin-off show The Green Green Grass, had made regular appearances at fan events.

He recently became an honorary citizen of Serbia, where the BBC sitcom remains hugely popular.

Challis made the documentary Boycie In Belgrade, exploring why Only Fools And Horses was beloved in the Balkan country.

Boycie, a cigar-smoking businessman with a mocking laugh, was married to the feisty Marlene – played by Sue Holderness – and regularly butted heads with Sir David’s Del Boy.

Challis is also known for playing Monty Staines in ITV sitcom Benidorm.

