Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Katie Price’s fiance says he ‘never would do anything to hurt’ her

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 3:12 pm
Katie Price (Rick Findler/PA)
Katie Price (Rick Findler/PA)

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has said he “never would do anything to hurt” her, after the former glamour model was taken to hospital with a facial injury.

Woods, 32, said “the truth will be told” as he spoke about the incident for the first time.

Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of August 23, at Little Canfield in Essex. She was later discharged.

An Essex Police spokesman previously said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

In a statement on Instagram, Woods wrote: “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police, however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation.

“I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”

On August 24 a force spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

On Tuesday police confirmed the investigation is ongoing, adding: “We are in regular contact with the victim and are continuing to support her.

“The man arrested remains on conditional bail until September 20.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal