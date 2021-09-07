Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly Come Dancing professionals strike a pose ahead of new series

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 12:07 am
Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

The professionals of Strictly Come Dancing pose for the camera ahead of the show’s return later this month.

The upcoming series will see stars including comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panellist Judi Love and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty work on their dancing skills.

Also competing will be former rugby player Ugo Monye, EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be taking to the dance floor in another first for Strictly, as one half of an all-male pairing.

A  new photo of the professionals, including returning fan favourites such as Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones, includes the four new dancers joining the line-up: Kai Widdrington, from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, and The Greatest Dancer winner Jowita Przystal.

In the shot they pose on a stage in the middle of the the ballroom, dressed in sparky metallic sequins and tassels and surrounded by gold and silver balls.

Absent from the picture is Anton Du Beke, who will swap his dance shoes for a full-time role on the judging panel in the upcoming series.

The 55-year-old professional, who judged for a two-week stint during the 2020 series, will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel.

He will take over from Bruno Tonioli, who remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic because he lives in the US and is a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars at the same time.

It was previously announced the new series will not be making the usual annual trip to Blackpool for the customary episode broadcast live from the famous Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing will begin on September 18 on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal