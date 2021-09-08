Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Married At First Sight contestant Nikita Jasmine asked to leave show

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 6:48 pm
Ant and Nikita on their honeymoon (Channel 4/PA)
A contestant on the latest series of Married At First Sight UK has been asked to leave the show after “breaching” the “agreed code of conduct on behaviour”.

Nikita Jasmine, 26, from Co Durham, was paired up with business development manager Ant Poole, 28, from Manchester, as part of the E4 series, which sees strangers “get married” having never met each other before saying “I do”.

A statement from the show said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour. As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment.

“All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Mexico before returning home, with the incident taking place during filming of an episode featuring a dinner marking the next stage of the show, the couples moving in together.

Scenes from the dinner will air on Thursday night with E4 describing the event as “a dinner party they’ll never forget”.

Nikita Jasmine (Channel 4/PA)

The show follows the format of the successful Australian series, with couples making a “lifelong commitment” to each other at a ceremony that mimicks a wedding, rather than it being a legal marriage.

The ongoing UK series sees eight couples bonding across 21 episodes after tying the knot.

Once the ceremony is over, the couples go on honeymoon and then move in with each other to live as a couple and see if they are suited as a pairing or not.

Relationship expert Melanie Schilling and matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson, also known as the “love doctor” on Celebs Go Dating, are responsible for matching the singletons, while sex and relationship therapist Charlene Douglas works with them as they navigate their new relationships.

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up is available on All 4.

