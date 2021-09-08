Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Paul O’Grady claims he can smell ghostly perfume in his home

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:05 am
Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)
Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)

Comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady has claimed his home is haunted by a ghost he can smell.

The entertainer, 66, said he had previously noticed a perfume called Joy by French fashion designer Jean Patou in the air.

Appearing on the Paranormal Activity podcast hosted by his friend, actress and presenter Yvette Fielding, he recalled experiencing the scent for the first time.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Paul O’Grady and husband Andre Portasio (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “When I first moved in here, people used to say they could smell perfume. And I couldn’t, I never smelt it. It was about two years later, I got up one night and went downstairs for a drink, and I smelt it on the stairs, it hit me.”

He added: “This is the weird bit. I went to lunch two years ago and the girl who was sitting next to me was a friend of one of the relations of the lady who lived in this house.

“And she had a message for me, the girl, she said ask Paul does he smell the perfume.

“And I went ‘What?” I said ‘Yes, I can’ and she said, ‘It’s by Jean Patou, or somebody’.

“I went and got a bottle off eBay, one of the old fashioned ones, to see if it smelt the same and it was. It’s called Joy, that’s it.”

TV Choice Awards 2015 – London
Yvette Fielding (Ian West/PA)

O’Grady also expressed his wish to come back as a poltergeist following his death.

He said: “If there is an afterlife, I’m coming back as a poltergeist. I can’t wait.

“You’ll be in your kitchen and a plate will go flying, and you’ll know it’s me.”

Former Blue Peter presenter Fielding replied: “We could be bad together. We could be really bad together, couldn’t we. We could go to the Houses of Parliament…”

Paul: “Oh, we could do all sorts. I’d pee in the members drinking tank and all manner of stuff. I’d do terrible things. It would be such a hoot.

“And anyway, they’d get an exorcist in and that would be the end of us. Woof, puff of smoke, down to hell for bad behaviour.”

Paul O’Grady’s episode of Paranormal Activity with Yvette Fielding is available from Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal