Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Ant and Dec launch game show with novel format

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 4:19 pm
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have announced a new primetime game show featuring an unlimited jackpot.

The presenting duo will host Limitless Win on ITV, in which contestants will answer questions to climb a never-ending money ladder for the chance to win big.

Five hour-long episodes will air across Saturday nights, with the channel describing the show as “packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion”.

The format will see members of the public aim for the highest cash prize possible but crash out if they push their luck too far.

The announcement comes ahead of the National Television Awards, where Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec are in the running to win the best TV presenter gong for a 20th time.

McPartlin said: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

“It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it.

“We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Donnelly said: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often.

“But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be working with the wonderful Ant and Dec on a new primetime entertainment format where contestants can win a limitless cash prize.

“Unpredictable, tense and guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats, this is a quiz show unlike anything you’ll have seen before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal