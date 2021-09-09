Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Gogglebox stars pay tribute to late cast members at NTAs

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 11:17 pm
Sophie Sandiford, Pete Sandiford, Julie Malone and Tom Malone in the press room after winning the factual award for Gogglebox (Ian West/PA)
Sophie Sandiford, Pete Sandiford, Julie Malone and Tom Malone in the press room after winning the factual award for Gogglebox (Ian West/PA)

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has paid an emotional tribute to the cast members who died in the last two years as the show won the factual prize at the National Television Awards.

The Channel 4 show fended off competition from documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, travel series Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love Of Dogs to claim the gong on Thursday night.

Taking to the stage, the cast members thanked viewers for voting for the programme before Malone was ushered towards the microphone.

She said: “On behalf of all the Gogglebox families I would just like to say thank you for this award.

“On a sadder note I would like to nominate it to all the people we have lost sadly over the past 18 months to two years.

“That’s Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody’s favourite grandma June, who is now reunited with Leon. Thank you so much.”

In May 2020, June Bernicoff died at the age of 82 “at home with her family by her side”.

Following husband Leon’s death in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, about their 60-year love affair.

Oldie of The Year Awards 2016 – London
Leon and June Bernicoff from Gogglebox (Yui Mok/PA)

Andy Michael died in August 2021 at the age of 61 following a short illness.

His family first appeared on Gogglebox in the debut episode in 2013, but announced in 2014 that they were leaving because Mr Michael was running for Ukip in the general election.

After he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.

Pete McGarry died aged 71 in June 2021.

McGarry, along with wife Linda and her son, George Gilbey, originally joined the Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013.

They later returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and continued to appear as series regulars

Mary Cook, another fan favourite, died in hospital in August aged 92.

The former hospitality worker joined the Channel 4 programme in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal