Kate Garraway says ‘our story is your story’ after Finding Derek wins NTA

Kate Garraway became emotional as she won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards, telling viewers: “Our story is your story.”

The documentary Finding Derek offered a candid insight into the Good Morning Britain presenter’s family life while her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

He has since been reunited with his wife and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their family home.

Garraway, who was greeted with a standing ovation as she took to the stage, told the NTA audience: “Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story.

“I think we have all been touched by the pandemic, whether it is livelihoods, mental health – all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic and I just want to say to all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek’s family – whatever you are going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten.

“We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the stars the fight goes on.

“But of course most of all, Derek, you should be here and (he) should have had the chance to tell his own story.

“Derek, you are going to get the chance. Believe. The hope is real.”

In the winner’s room, Garraway, 54, said her children were watching the awards show at home in the same room as Derek and she would make sure he would know about the award.

She also admitted in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had considered missing the ceremony until a woman stopped her in the street and told her how the programme had personally affected her.

When asked about her hesitancy in the winner’s room, she said: “I wasn’t sure I was going to come, not that I’m not extremely proud of it, and I love the National Television Awards, they are just always so much fun.

“But it felt a strange time to be leaving the family, I’ve been feeling quite sad about the situation with Derek.

“But then, you know, even on the way in here, there was a woman called Angela and her son Jack, who said ‘I lost my husband, the documentary really helped.’

“So I thought, yes, I’d like to come in, because it’s for them, that’s what it’s for.”

The authored documentary category was introduced following a wave of celebrity-led factual programmes.

Also shortlisted in the authored documentary category were Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who was in the running for BBC show Feeding Britain’s Children, about the star’s campaign for free school meals; while Katie Price: Harvey And Me; Rob Burrow: My Year With MND; and Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency were also all in the running.