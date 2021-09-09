Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Russell T Davies says TV boss dismissed It’s A Sin as ‘miserable Aids drama’

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:51 am
It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies, right, pictured with show star Olly Alexander, has revealed a TV executive dismissed the hard-hitting series as ‘that miserable Aids drama’ (Ian West/PA)
It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies, right, pictured with show star Olly Alexander, has revealed a TV executive dismissed the hard-hitting series as ‘that miserable Aids drama’ (Ian West/PA)

It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has revealed a TV executive dismissed the hard-hitting series as “that miserable Aids drama”.

The Channel 4 show won the new drama prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs) and has been lauded by critics and audiences.

It stars Olly Alexander and follows a group of young gay men who move to London in the 1980s at the beginning of the HIV/Aids crisis.

It’s A Sin was turned down by the BBC and ITV before it was picked up by Channel 4 and Davies said it was his strong belief in the show that stopped him giving up.

And he revealed how one producer dismissed it.

He said: “There was one television executive who referred to it as ‘that miserable Aids drama’. Where are they tonight? They won’t get to lick my trophy!’

Asked how he would celebrate, Davies joked, “I shall go to church and pray”.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Olly Alexander (centre), Russell T Davies and the cast and crew of It’s A Sin after winning the new drama award at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

On stage during the ceremony, Davies dedicated the award to “those we lost, those who lived, those who learned and those we loved” during the Aids crisis.

He said: “It’s a drama about Aids on a minority channel about what some people would call a minority subject.

“To win on a big night like tonight with all the big stars out there is astonishing.”

Years & Years singer Alexander, 31, played Ritchie Tozer and has won widespread acclaim for the role.

He said he was delighted the series had added to the conversation around HIV/Aids.

Alexander said: “I feel so lucky to work with Russell, with the team, with the cast.”

He added: “I’m just very happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal