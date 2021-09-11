Countryfile star Helen Skelton shares baby news

TV star Helen Skelton has revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Richie Myler.

The Countryfile presenter, 38, and the rugby league player, 31, are already parents to sons Ernie, six and Louis, four.

Skelton shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her children with their hands on her baby bump.

She captioned the post “#grateful” along with the emojis of a baby and a baby bottle.

Paying tribute to Myler on Father’s Day earlier this year, she wrote: “Whoever plays the role of dad to you I hope they know you appreciate them.

“I love that my dad would still pick me up from a night out and in addition to all the stuff he does for our boys @richiemyler often does house stuff so I never miss out of fun mum stuff.”

Skelton presented Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013 and has since presented Holiday Hit Squad and The Instant Gardener.

She and Myler have been married since December 2013 and welcomed their first child in June 2015.