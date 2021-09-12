Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly star John Whaite: I was wearing glitter in the womb

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 5:46 pm
John Whaite (BBC)
John Whaite (BBC)

John Whaite has joked he was “wearing glitter in the womb” and is shaving his chest “more than I ever did” ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The Great British Bake Off star will be part of the first male same-sex couple when he takes to the dancefloor, and said he wants to be in peak physical condition for the competition.

He said: “I’m doing a bit more cardio. I’ve done weightlifting now for years, and I’ve really got into bodybuilding in the past 18 months.

“So I’ve now started to incorporate more stretching and cardio into my routine, and I have been watching what I eat as I want to get more lean.

“I am also shaving my chest, a lot more than I ever did!”

The TV baker said he is no stranger to dance but is not sure how he will fare in the ballroom, saying: “Between the ages of 10-14, I did ballet, modern and tap.

“So I may have a few dancing bones in my body, but I’m not necessarily very good rhythmically. Ballet is very stiff and I can do a triple timestep but who knows what I will be like at Ballroom or Latin.”

He said he is now excited to get a makeover for the show, adding: “I am so excited to be ‘Strictly-fied’. I was wearing glitter in the womb.

“I am excited for the sheer tops, tight trousers, the spray tans, hair and makeup.

Whaite with the rest of the Strictly cast (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

“My biggest challenge will be to not be too hard on myself, I know that I will get really frustrated with myself if I’m not picking up the steps. I think the key thing is just to relax, take a breath, and come back to it.

“For me it’s going to be a case of just relaxing into it, being myself, believing that I can do it and just enjoying the process.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on September 18.

