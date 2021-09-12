Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly producer reveals how show is preparing for first deaf contestant

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:14 am
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis (BBC)
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis (BBC)

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will be Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever deaf contestant, will be accompanied by an interpreter on the show and the production team is doing deaf awareness training and learning sign language, producer Sarah James has said.

The soap star, who has played Frankie Lewis since 2020, has made history as part of the line-up of the 2021 series.

James, who has been executive producer of the show since 2019, said: “I think already myself and the team have learned a lot from Rose.

“She’s an amazing person, she is also very honest about what she needs and what we need to adapt, so it’s been an ongoing conversation.

“All of the team are doing deaf awareness training, which has been brilliant, and we’re learning some sign language, and that’s been brilliant as well.

“Obviously, Rose will need an interpreter with her at all times so she will always have an interpreter with her in training.

“And then on the show, you may see an interpreter occasionally on camera – obviously she’ll need somebody to interpret the judge’s comments and her chats with Claudia (Winkleman, one of the show’s presenters).

“But other than that, I know that Rose is looking forward to the show just like everybody else and I can’t wait to see what she does.”

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will also make history on the show as part of the first male same-sex pairing.

It follows on from the first all-female pair of Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones last year, who had to pull out mid-series after a positive Covid test.

James said: “It’s definitely something that we’ve always wanted to do and I’m really excited about John doing it.

“I think he’s already proven that he’s an amazing spokesperson for it and he’s a household name and he is just a brilliant guy, so I’m really looking forward to it being John this year.

“I think Nicola and Katya were amazing last year, and I think everybody really, really enjoyed that partnership.

“It was obviously a shame that it was cut short because of what happened, but they’ve 100% paved the way, the research that we’ve done since has proven that everybody really, really appreciated that partnership.”

James also addressed how the show will be made safely this year, confirming most of the professional group routines will be filmed in advance, as they were last year.

She added: “When we get into the live shows, they will be tested weekly, and they will bubble up with their celebrities like last year.

“And we will keep everybody distanced from each other, so you won’t see them all up in Claudia’s area, they will be sitting in the audience like last year, on their little tables, which I think worked really nicely.

“Keeping everybody safe and keeping the show going is obviously our priority, so that’s why we’re doing this again.

“We will have a limited audience again, like last year, so we will have some audience, which is nice, but it won’t be a full audience, sadly.

“And the better news is, obviously last year, the isolation period if you received a positive test was 14 days, but this year, it’s 10 days.

“So if a celebrity does receive a positive test, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are out of the competition, it might be that they could miss a week and still get enough training in to return. So that is slightly better news than last year.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday September 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal