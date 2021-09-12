Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Dame Judi Dench among stars featuring in new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:15 am
Dame Judi Dench (BBC)
Dame Judi Dench (BBC)

Dame Judi Dench, Ed Balls and Alex Scott are among the stars who will explore their family histories in a new series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Singer Pixie Lott, comedians Joe Lycett and Josh Widdicombe, and YouTuber Joe Sugg will also take part in the Bafta-winning genealogy show when it returns to BBC One next month.

Pixie Lott (BBC)

Dame Judi will unearth her Danish roots as she digs into her history, starting with her father, Reginald – who never spoke of his experiences during the First World War.

Travelling further into her family history, her investigations lead her to Denmark and nobility, where she discovers some unexpected Shakespearean links.

Former Labour politician and Strictly Come Dancing star Balls will uncover a heroic story when he looks into the life of an assistant ship’s surgeon, but the grim reality is not quite what he was hoping for.

Ed Balls (BBC)

However, he uncovers a more inspiring story when investigating the life of an ancestor who lived through the agricultural depression of the 1820s.

Footballer and pundit Scott explores the Jewish ancestry on her mother’s side and learns that her great grandfather faced down fascism in London’s East End in 1936.

She also travels to Jamaica to uncover history on the other side of the family and learns of tremendous hardship and suffering as well as some uncomfortable and upsetting history.

Alex Scott (BBC)

Lott discovers a musical legacy three-generations strong as she digs into her past, when she also learns of her great grandfather’s harrowing experiences in the First World War.

Lycett discovers a darker side to his family history as he finds out that his two-times-great grandfather was a boy chimney sweep in the 1850s who later joined the Royal Marines and travelled the world, but struggled to process his experiences. Meanwhile, Sugg discovers family history that goes back as far back as the Great Fire of London.

Joe Lycett (BBC)

He discovers a great-great-great grandfather who was involved in the earliest days of communication by telegraph as well as ancestors who fled religious persecution in France.

Joe Sugg (BBC)

Widdicombe traces his lineage back to the Elizabethan and Tudor courts, uncovering an ancestor cut out of the family fortune and a courtier with intimate access to the King’s commode, whose story ends disastrously during the Civil War.

Josh Widdicombe (BBC)

Emily Smith, BBC commissioning editor for documentaries, said: “We are very excited for this new series of Who Do You Think You Are? and for viewers to share in an extraordinary mix of personal celebrity histories that will take them around the world, unearthing fascinating stories in family trees that are touching, enlightening and always captivating.”

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? launches on BBC One in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal