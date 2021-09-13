Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / TV

Host revealed for 2021 Tric Awards

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:31 pm
The Tric awards take place on Wednesday (Ian West/PA)
Radio DJ Roman Kemp has been announced as the host of the 2021 Tric Awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club, is due to take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue near Trafalgar Square on Wednesday.

Capital Breakfast presenter Kemp, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019, is nominated in two categories – radio personality and radio programme.

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Roman Kemp will host the awards (Ian West/PA)

The 28-year-old, son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, recently won praise for a BBC Three documentary called Our Silent Emergency examining the issue of young men’s mental health.

Other nominees this year include Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Zoe Ball and Kate Garraway, while shows such as Bridgerton, Call The Midwife and The Great British Bake Off also receive nods.

The awards will be presented in front of a live audience of 350 guests and the show will be free to watch online at ScreenHits.TV and via a Tric stream.

Tric chairwoman Jane Ostler said: “We can’t wait to come together and celebrate the very best of British TV, radio and online as we pay tribute to the actors, presenters and comedians who kept us happy and hooked throughout the dark days of lockdown.

“Having Roman as our MC is the icing on the cake – the atmosphere in the room is going to be utterly electric.”

