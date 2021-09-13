Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anton Du Beke reveals his judging style for upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 12:04 am
Anton Du Beke (Ian West/PA)
Anton Du Beke has said he will be an “empathetic and understanding” judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer will join the judging panel full-time for the upcoming series of the BBC One celebrity dancing competition after a two-week guest stint in the role last year.

Du Beke told the Radio Times he will be calling on his experience as a performer on the show when judging contestants in the new series.

“I know what it’s like when it goes marvellously in rehearsal on Thursday, and you can’t wait for Saturday because you’re going to slay it – and then on the show it’s as if you and your partner have never met,” he said.

“So I’ll be empathetic and understanding. I’m not going to say: ‘That was no good’.”

British Book Awards 2018 – London
Du Beke, 55, is replacing Bruno Tonioli on the panel, which will also feature Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas for the upcoming series.

Du Beke said it is not up to him whether he will continue as a judge for future series.

“All of us are always waiting for the phone call about next year,” he said.

“The important thing is just being on the show, because I love it.

“I’d be absolutely mortified if I had to leave. Bereft.

“It’s such a huge part of my life.

“I hope they never decide to get rid of me.”

Du Beke said he feels as if he has “lived two lives, before and since Strictly”.

“I was 38 when the show started. Some of the new boys now are 22,” he said.

“I’m delighted I wasn’t that young. I value it more.

“You have a better grip on what life’s about.”

The 55-year-old also discussed ageing, saying he does not feel the “passing years”.

“I stay out of the sun, don’t smoke, don’t drink, eat well, moisturise regularly,” he told the magazine.

“I had a hair transplant four years ago when I was going thin on top.

“I might have another next year, and a bit of Botox in my forehead.

“It was a massive deal to let my hair go grey last year.

“I had dyed it since I was 18. Last year after lockdown, I realised I looked like a Lego man, as if someone had just popped something on my head.

“(My wife) Hannah and the Strictly make-up crew said it would look better grey, and they were right.”

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panellist Judi Love and EastEnders actress Nina Wadia are among the celebrities who will star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The launch episode for the new series will air on Saturday at 7.45pm.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

