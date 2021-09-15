Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search for Ofcom head should rule out previously rejected candidates, MPs say

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:49 am
(Yui Mok/PA)
The recruitment process for a new chief of media watchdog Ofcom should exclude candidates previously ruled out for the job, MPs have said.

The chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Julian Knight, questioned the way the rerun recruitment campaign is being handled.

Former Daily Mail editor and BBC critic Paul Dacre, thought to be Boris Johnson’s preferred choice for the job, was reportedly deemed “unappointable” for the role in the initial process.

Tory MP Mr Knight has now written to a senior official at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to suggest the new recruitment process should specify that “candidates previously deemed to be unappointable should not re-apply”.

Mr Knight said it would be “extremely alarming if this was a deliberate omission rather than an oversight”.

In his letter to Sarah Fry, head of appointments, honours and awards at DCMS, Mr Knight said the specifications for candidates are “very much identical to the first campaign”.

“We were content with the previous documentation and so are similarly content with the documentation this time,” he added.

“We do note however that the industry standard for rerunning a recruitment campaign would note that candidates previously deemed to be unappointable should not re-apply.

“We would expect that this campaign should contain a similar rubric.”

Mr Dacre edited the Daily Mail for 26 years before stepping down in 2018.

Paul Dacre
Paul Dacre (Iain Crockart/DMGT/PA)

During his editorship he was critical of the BBC, and would regulate the broadcaster if made chairman of Ofcom.

Mr Knight said: “The DCMS Committee has once again had to raise important concerns around the appointments process for the new chair of Ofcom.

“The recruitment process is being rerun despite the absence of any adequate explanation being provided by Government on the need to do so.

“Where a previous candidate has been deemed to be unappointable for a post, they should be ruled out of reapplying. However, this crucial line is missing from the campaign information to recruit Ofcom’s next chair.

“It would be extremely alarming if this was a deliberate omission rather than an oversight and we are seeking clarification.”

