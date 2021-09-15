Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mrs Brown’s Boys to return to BBC One for live anniversary special

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 12:53 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 1:15 pm
Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll (BBC)
Hit comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for a one-off live special on Halloween to mark a decade since the TV show began.

Created, written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll as misbehaving matriarch Agnes Brown, who just cannot help interfering in the lives of her family and friends, the special episode will find spooky goings-on in the Brown household where anything can, and probably will, happen.

Originally a theatre production, the show was first broadcast on BBC One in 2011 and has since become one of the biggest comedies on TV.

It won the Bafta for best scripted comedy in 2012, the Writers Guild Great Britain award in 2014 and has been named most popular comedy TV programme at the National Television Awards five times.

It was first broadcast live on BBC One in summer 2016.

O’Carroll said: “It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC.

“It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again.

“We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly, a script is just a guideline. Ha ha ha!! Bring it on!”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer added: “I’m thrilled that we are marking the tenth anniversary of the award winning Mrs Brown’s Boys coming to BBC One with this very special live broadcast.

“A huge thank you to Brendan and the team for keeping us all so brilliantly entertained for a decade. I can’t wait to see what mischief Agnes and family have in store for us this Halloween.”

