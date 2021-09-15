Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

BBC chief defends hiring of Jess Brammar after allegations of interference

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 5:15 pm
The BBC has made two new appointments (Ian West/PA)
BBC news chief Fran Unsworth has defended the appointment of Jess Brammar as head of the corporation’s news channels, following allegations of political interference.

Labour previously called for Theresa May’s former communications director Sir Robbie Gibb to be sacked from the board of the BBC after claims he tried to block her hiring on political grounds.

Brammar, former editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK and acting editor of Newsnight, will take up the role of the BBC’s executive news editor of news channels, overseeing the BBC’s two 24-hour news channels – BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

It comes after her impartiality was questioned after old tweets emerged in which she was critical of Brexit and the Prime Minister.

The Financial Times reported that Sir Robbie, who became a non-executive director at the corporation in May, attempted to stop Brammar from being appointed because he felt it would damage the Government’s trust in the broadcaster.

In an email to BBC staff seen by the PA news agency, director of news Unsworth appeared to address the questions that had been raised about Brammar, writing: “In view of recent public speculation about BBC News appointments, there are a couple of points I want to make.

“BBC News has to be impartial and independent. BBC journalists are hired from a variety of different backgrounds, but while working at the BBC, they leave any personal opinions at the door.

“Any individual should be judged on how they do their job at the BBC, not on what they have done in different organisations with very different objectives.

“It is extremely disappointing that anyone should receive public or personal criticism – or online abuse – simply for applying for a job at the BBC.”

After her appointment was confirmed, Brammar wrote on Twitter: “Some personal news (a divisive phrase, I know!) – couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining such an incredibly talented team, on and off air.

“Very much looking forward to cracking on with the job.”

Paul Danahar, the BBC Americas bureau chief in Washington DC, has been appointed as executive news editor of the world story team.

The BBC said both appointments were made through “fair and open competition”.

Brammar will take up her role this month and while Danahar will start his in January.

