Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize

Piers Morgan has defeated his former Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid to be named news presenter of the year at the Tric awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club, also saw Morgan face down competition from the BBC’s Huw Edwards.

Morgan was nominated following a turbulent first half of 2021, which saw him depart Good Morning Britain over incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

His remarks sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in watchdog Ofcom’s history, but the programme was cleared earlier this month.

Morgan and Reid reunited at the ceremony, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Reid shared one of the pictures on Twitter, writing: “Back together – one day only.”

Good Morning Britain won the multi-channel news prize, beating BBC Breakfast and Sky News.

Royal drama The Crown was named best drama while Bridgerton was named best new drama.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, which was filmed in Wales in 2020 because of the pandemic, won best reality, while hosts Ant and Dec took the TV personality award.

Kate Garraway with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street was named soap of the year and Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen Nazir on the show, was named best soap actor.

Googlebox was named best entertainment, as The Repair Shop won best factual and Would I Lie To You? was named best comedy.

The Tric special award was given to Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.