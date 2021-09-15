Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 6:03 pm
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
Piers Morgan has defeated his former Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid to be named news presenter of the year at the Tric awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club, also saw Morgan face down competition from the BBC’s Huw Edwards.

Morgan was nominated following a turbulent first half of 2021, which saw him depart Good Morning Britain over incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

His remarks sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in watchdog Ofcom’s history, but the programme was cleared earlier this month.

Morgan and Reid reunited at the ceremony, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Reid shared one of the pictures on Twitter, writing: “Back together – one day only.”

Good Morning Britain won the multi-channel news prize, beating BBC Breakfast and Sky News.

Royal drama The Crown was named best drama while Bridgerton was named best new drama.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, which was filmed in Wales in 2020 because of the pandemic, won best reality, while hosts Ant and Dec took the TV personality award.

TRIC Awards 2021 – London
Kate Garraway with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street was named soap of the year and Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen Nazir on the show, was named best soap actor.

Googlebox was named best entertainment, as The Repair Shop won best factual and Would I Lie To You? was named best comedy.

The Tric special award was given to Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

