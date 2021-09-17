Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly star Dan Walker taken to A&E after bumping his head

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 9:26 pm
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker revealed he was taken to A&E after bumping his head (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker revealed he was taken to A&E after bumping his head (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker revealed he was taken to A&E after bumping his head.

The TV presenter, 44, has been training for the BBC show ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser, which will see the stars teamed up with their professional partners.

Walker said he hit his head on a “big glass window” on Thursday and was taken to hospital a day later after “feeling a little wobbly”.

And he thanked his Strictly partner, who will remain a mystery until Saturday’s pre-recorded show is broadcast, for making sure he was OK.

Alongside a selfie from hospital, Walker wrote: “Bit of head-based drama today! After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a little wobbly.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and 6ft 9 Consultant Erik Witt gave me a CT scan to check for a bleed on the brain. Thankfully… all ok.

“I’ve got to rest for a couple of days – so I’ll be a bit behind – but ready to dig in again next week.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Dan Walker bumped his head while training for Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Walker, who presents BBC Breakfast, added: “A timely reminder of how amazing the NHS is and, even though I’m not allowed to tell you who my Strictly pro is… I can tell you that she waited for hours in the car park to make sure I was ok. Whatever happens on the telly… she has a friend for life.”

Walker, who has three children with wife Sarah, said he agreed to do Strictly because he wanted a “giggle” after reporting on difficult news stories during the pandemic.

The 15 celebrities taking part in the new series include Olympian Adam Peaty, rugby star Ugo Monye, TV presenter Judi Love and former Bake Off winner John Whaite, who will be part of a same-sex pairing.

– Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on September 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal