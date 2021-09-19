Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Julia Bradbury to undergo mastectomy as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 6:15 am
Julia Bradbury has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)
Julia Bradbury is set to undergo surgery to remove her left breast after revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the 51-year-old broadcaster said she would have a mastectomy next month in order to remove a six centimetre tumour.

Surgeons will also take tissue from her lymph nodes to establish whether the disease has spread to other parts of her body.

Bradbury’s diagnosis followed a mammogram she booked in July on an annual recall, having last year found a lump which proved to be a cluster of benign micro-cysts.

While the tumour was described as “sizeable”, doctors believe the cancer cells have not yet spread to the breast tissue, meaning she may not need chemotherapy.

Bradbury told the paper she was sticking to the positives: “It is quite good on the scale on cancers. But as with all tumours, until you are in there you never know.

“As it is I am going to lose my breast. I trust that one day I will look down on it and think that was the fight of my life and I have the ultimate battle scar to prove it.”

The Countryfile presenter urged other women to regularly check themselves for breast cancer and not to be afraid to seek help.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Julia Bradbury has urged women to check themselves for possible signs of breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

“We must, must, must check ourselves and seek help,” she said.

“Being scared of a diagnosis could be the thing which kills you. So learn what to look for and check, check, check.

“Doctors are experts but only you can press a lump, know how it feels and think you should do something about it.”

