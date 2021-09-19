Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly Come Dancing series launch sees viewing numbers fall

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 12:06 pm
The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA)
The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA)

The launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of seven million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

This marked a drop in viewing figures from 2020’s launch which was watched by an average of 8.6 million.

Saturday night’s episode achieved a 44.7% audience share and had a peak of 7.3 million viewers, according to the broadcaster.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Host Tess Daly during the Strictly launch (Guy Levy/PA)

Last year’s series opener, which came during a time of unusually strong ratings amid the pandemic, achieved a lower audience share of 42.2% but a higher peak of nine million viewers.

The launch saw the 15-strong cohort of celebrity contestants paired up with their professional partners.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe as part of the first all-male couple on the BBC One flagship programme.

Rugby player Ugo Monye was confirmed as dancing with two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse, who is hoping to secure her third consecutive win, while three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty, who specialises in breaststroke, was paired with Katya Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/PA)

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and is the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly.

The episode also saw Anton Du Beke make his debut as a full-time judge and receive a standing ovation from the studio audience.

Last year’s winners Bill Bailey and Mabuse revisited their routine to Rapper’s Delight by the Sugarhill Gang and Anne-Marie performed her single Kiss My (Uh-Oh).

On Wednesday, the BBC confirmed a professional dancer had tested positive for Covid-19 but the launch would be unaffected as it was pre-recorded.

The night before the launch, the broadcaster said in a statement that it does not “comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status” after reports two professionals had refused the vaccine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal