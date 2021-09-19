Four celebrities to explore Scottish wildlife in Channel 4 show

Actors Martin Clunes and Ben Miller, politician Baroness Warsi and the Reverend Richard Coles will immerse themselves in Scottish wildlife for a forthcoming Channel 4 show.

Scottish Wild Escapes, the four-part series’ working title, will see wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin guide his celebrity companions on journeys through west and eastern Scotland and the Highlands.

Show bosses say it will allow the guests to “escape the pressures of their daily life and with nature as their tonic, learn something about themselves while rediscovering their appreciation for the outdoors”.

Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)

Clunes, 59, is best known for playing Martin Ellingham in ITV series Doc Martin and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly, while Miller, 55, found fame as part of a comedy duo with Alexander Armstrong.

Coles, 59, is a broadcaster and former member of the band The Communards, while Lady Warsi, 50, was co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012.

The celebrities will spend time cooking outdoors, stargazing and spotting British wildlife such as otters, deer, sea eagles, osprey and red squirrels.

The Reverend Richard Coles (Ian West/PA)

Yassin will also teach his guests about the local wildlife and each area’s natural history.

He previous worked on Channel 4 documentary Scotland: My Life in the Wild, serving as both presenter and cameraman.

Commissioned for More4 by Harjeet Chhokar, Scottish Wild Escapes is produced by Hello Halo.