Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Boyz On Block help relaunch Never Mind The Buzzcocks with live identity parade

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: September 20, 2021, 12:42 pm
Boyz On Block during a live re-creation of the identity parade from television show Never Mind The Buzzcocks (David Parry/PA)
Boyband supergroup Boyz On Block have taken part in a stunt to promote the relaunch of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The pop culture panel show, which was axed in 2015 after almost two decades on the BBC, is returning on Sky with comedian Greg Davies as host.

Boyz On Block – Shane Lynch, Ben Ofoedu, Abz Love and Dane Bowers – appeared at London’s King’s Cross station on Monday morning, with members of the public tasked with picking the pop stars out of a line-up during a live re-creation of the identity parade from the television show.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Shane Lynch, Abz Love, Ben Ofeudu and Dane Bowers during a live re-creation of the identity parade from television show Never Mind The Buzzcocks (David Parry/PA)

Consisting of Love from 5ive, Lynch from Boyzone, Bowers from Another Level and Ofoedu from dance duo Phats and Small, the band announced in October they have a full-length album in the works, featuring reimagined versions of 90s and 00s hits.

Noel Fielding will return to Never Mind The Buzzcocks as a team captain, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will head up the opposing team.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, said: “We’re chuffed that Dane and Shane, Ben and Abz are helping us launch the show in a traditionally playful manner with their live and totally 90s identity parade – a suitably nostalgic curtain-raiser for the utterly modern reboot on 21 September.”

Never Mind the Buzzcocks
The show is returning to TV screens (David Parry/PA)

Former Another Level singer Bowers said: “Having taken part in the show back in 2001, I’m no stranger to Buzzcocks and I can’t wait to line up alongside the lads to test the memory of the British public.

“We’ve come together to make a supergroup celebrating all things 90s, so it feels only right to be a part of relaunching the iconic 90s panel show, which is such a big part of popular culture.”

Ex-Boyzone star Lynch added: “Hopefully we’re not completely unrecognisable from our younger years, but we’ll let the public be the ones to decide that.”

Never Mind The Buzzcocks airs on Sky and NOW weekly from Tuesday September 21.

