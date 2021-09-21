Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Bake Off back on screens with new batch of contestants

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:49 am
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

The Great British Bake Off will return to screens on Tuesday night with another batch of amateur bakers.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, will be back in the show’s famous tent for another series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

Twelve new contestants – including a Metropolitan Police detective, a retired nurse and an IT professional – will be competing for the title of star baker.

Lucas made his debut on the show last year and celebrated its imminent return on Instagram by sharing a picture of the judges and hosts imitating the Beatles on the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in west London.

Among the contestants is Amanda, 56, who works for the Met in London and studied graphic design at college, working in advertising before training as a detective.

Her baking is heavily influenced by her Greek-Cypriot heritage.

Quadrilingual Crystelle, 26, is a client relationship manager from London and began baking seriously three years ago.

She was born in north-west London to Kenyan-born Portuguese-Goan parents.

The Great British Bake Off 2020
2020 winner Peter Sawkins (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Vegan psychology student Freya, 19, from North Yorkshire, is the youngest baker in the tent this year.

Originally from the Black Forest in Germany, 56-year-old Jurgen, an IT professional, moved to the UK in 2003 and lives with his wife and son on the Sussex coast.

Dorset-based Maggie, 70, is a retired nurse and midwife and believes the excitement of delivering a baby offers good preparation for taking part in Bake Off.

The 11th series, which aired in late 2020, saw cast and crew move into Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

Peter Sawkins, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh, was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner at 20.

He was also the first winner from Scotland in the show’s decade-long history.

The programme also saw its biggest-ever final on Channel 4, attracting a record average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7% share of the audience.

The Great British Bake Off begins at 8pm on September 21 on Channel 4.

