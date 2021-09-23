Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021
Nicola Walker and Sean Bean to star as married couple in BBC drama

Press Association
September 24, 2021, 12:09 am
Nicola Walker and Sean Bean (Dominic Lipinski and Ian West/PA)
Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker and Time actor Sean Bean will star in a new BBC drama which will explore the ups and downs of a long-term relationship.

The pair will play a married couple, Ian and Emma, who are negotiating the fears, comforts and frustrations of their 30-year marriage.

Bafta-winning writer Stefan Golaszewski has created the new four-part series, titled Marriage, which will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

Walker is known for her previous role as Ruth Evershed in spy drama Spooks and played DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten until 2021.

She also won the Olivier Award for best supporting actress in 2013 for the play The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time.

Discussing the new role, Walker said: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Bean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Sean Bean (Ian West/PA)

He previously featured in Game Of Thrones and played Boromir in The Lord Of The Rings series and recently starred in the BBC’s prison drama Time, playing the newly imprisoned Mark Cobden.

Golaszewski said: “It’s amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola.

“They’re actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can’t wait to go on this journey with them.”

Golaszewski previously created the hit sitcom Him & Her, starring Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani, which won him the Bafta Award for best situation comedy in 2014.

He also created the popular BBC sitcom Mum, centred around a recently widowed, suburban 59-year-old woman named Cathy, played by Lesley Manville.

Piers Wenger, director of BBC drama commissioning, said: “The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors.

“Enter Nicola and Sean. It’s always a privilege to have you on the BBC.”

