Tennis star Emma Raducanu given the Spitting Image treatment

Emma Raducanu has been given the Spitting Image treatment after her US Open triumph.

A puppet of the 18-year-old tennis star will feature in Saturday’s episode of the BritBox satire.

Raducanu has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

In a first-look image, she is seen wielding a tennis racket and sporting a white lightweight training jacket and her trademark yellow visor cap.

Spitting Image returned to BritBox for a second series on September 11 after it was revived in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

New episodes of Spitting Image are available every Saturday exclusively on BritBox.