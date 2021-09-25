Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Netflix releases teaser clip for second series of Bridgerton

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 8:29 pm
Jonathan Bailey stars in Bridgerton (PA)
Jonathan Bailey stars in Bridgerton (PA)

Netflix has offered a first glimpse of the new series of its hit show Bridgerton.

A clip from the second series of the drama was shared on social media on Saturday.

It introduced viewers to new character Kate Sharma, who is played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

The trailer showed her character having a fiery exchange with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as they discuss his tastes in women.

A post on the programme’s official Twitter page said: “Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you a first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma.”

The second series will follow Anthony, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.

Series three and four of Bridgerton have previously been commissioned by Netflix, as well as a prequel series telling the “origin story” of Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel.

Netflix previously said the show had become its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

