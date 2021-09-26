New Vigil pictures released ahead of BBC thriller’s finale

New images have offered a first glimpse at the finale of BBC thriller Vigil.

One of the pictures shows Stephen Dillane’s character Rear Admiral Shaw holding a press conference while flanked by military officials.

Two other shots from the submarine drama show Matthew Doward, played by Lorne MacFayden, in his Royal Navy uniform.

Stephen Dillane as Rear Admiral Shaw (BBC/PA)

At the end of last week’s programme he left Suranne Jones’ character DCI Amy Silva to drown in a torpedo tube as he was revealed as a traitor.

The BBC One drama has been made by the production company behind Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

It tells the story of DCI Silva leading an investigation that uncovers a conspiracy around national security after a sailor is found dead on a submarine.

Lorne MacFadyen’s character Matthew Doward (BBC/PA)

The six-part series – which also stars Anjili Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman and Lauren Lyle – was written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani.

It was set and filmed in Scotland and was directed by Bafta-winner James Strong and Isabelle Sieb.

The final episode of Vigil airs on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.