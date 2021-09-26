Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

McFly star Tom Fletcher and Strictly dance partner test positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:18 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 6:50 pm
EMBARGOED TO 2120 SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
EMBARGOED TO 2120 SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his Strictly dance partner have tested positive for Covid-19 one day after the first live show of the series.

The BBC announced on Sunday afternoon that the singer and professional dancer Amy Dowden had contracted the virus and will be self-isolating.

They said in a statement: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest Government guidelines.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.

“Strictly has and will continue to follow government guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.”

This means the pair will not be able to practise together for 10 days, and Fletcher will miss McFly’s next tour performance on Sunday night.

The singer said he is “so, so sorry” to miss the gig and his band will perform without him at The SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow.

McFly said on Twitter: “Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won’t be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow.

“He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight.

“The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight.”

This follows reports that three of the shows dancers were unvaccinated, though there is no suggestion that either Fletcher or Dowden were among this number.

Dowden said she was vaccinated on February 4 in an Instagram post.

Fletcher and Dowden tackled a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire in Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the 2021 series the night before testing positive.

The show has seen its television audience grow to almost eight million viewers, according to overnight ratings for Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]