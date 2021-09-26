Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Suranne Jones unveils statue of Gentleman Jack protagonist Anne Lister

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 7:42 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 7:58 pm
Suranne Jones unveiling a statue at the Piece Hall in Halifax of Anne Lister (Charlotte Graham/PA)
Suranne Jones unveiling a statue at the Piece Hall in Halifax of Anne Lister (Charlotte Graham/PA)

Actress Suranne Jones has been pictured unveiling of a statue of Anne Lister, a diarist regarded as the first modern lesbian, who she plays in Gentleman Jack.

The Vigil star revealed the new sculpture – called Contemplation – in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where the 19th-century writer was from.

The life-size statue of Lister was commissioned by The Piece Hall Trust and is set to welcome thousands of visitors to its Georgian courtyard.

Anne Lister statue
Suranne Jones unveiling a statue at the Piece Hall in Halifax of Anne Lister (Charlotte Graham/Piece Hall Trust)

Jones, 43, was joined by the Gentleman Jack series creator Sally Wainwright and sculptor Diane Lawrenson to reveal the piece.

Wearing a navy blazer and matching trousers, Jones smiled and waved for pictures, and spoke with fans who had joined them at the square for the unveiling.

Gentleman Jack is a dramatisation based on Lister’s diaries, which were written in a cryptic code.

Set in 1832, it follows Lister’s life as she inherits her uncle’s fading estate, Shibden Hall in Halifax, which she attempts to restore while encountering a romance with another woman.

This comes as the final episode of Vigil, a six-part BBC thriller made by the same company behind Line Of Duty – which Jones also stars in, is broadcast on Sunday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]