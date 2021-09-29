Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite in New York

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 9:42 am
(Enda Bowe/BBC)
(Enda Bowe/BBC)

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones has reunited with her co-star Paul Mescal in New York.

Edgar-Jones, 23, posted a photo to her Instagram which showed Mescal taking a selfie while she stands behind him, looking excited.

The pair played Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan in the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

Edgar-Jones captioned the post: “kewl cats and kittens in NYC.”

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in April 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

According to the BBC, the series drove BBC Three to its best week ever for programme requests on iPlayer, with more than 21.8 million requests in its first week.

The series was nominated for a string of awards and Mescal won the best actor prize at the TV Baftas.

