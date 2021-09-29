Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Katie Price pleads guilty to driving offences following crash

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:08 pm
Katie Price was involved in a crash on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price was involved in a crash on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday.

The former glamour model, 43, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green on Tuesday morning.

The aftermath of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green (PC Tom Van Der Wee/PA)
The aftermath of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green (PC Tom Van Der Wee/PA)

She was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

