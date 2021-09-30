Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Piers Morgan to reunite with Good Morning Britain director for new TV show

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:17 pm
Piers Morgan (Yui Mok/PA)

Piers Morgan’s new primetime TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV venture will be directed by his former Good Morning Britain colleague Erron Gordon, it has been announced.

It was previously revealed Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show and publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and The Sun.

The TV show will air on weeknights in the UK, US and Australia, and Morgan will also present a series of true crime documentaries.

Gordon, who launched GMB and politics show Peston for ITV, will join News UK Broadcasting as executive creative director and head of studio output and will direct Morgan’s show.

Morgan welcomed his appointment, saying: “I only want the very best working on my new show and after the five years we spent together on Good Morning Britain, I know Erron is the most talented TV director in the country.

“So, I’m absolutely delighted he will be joining us on this exciting new challenge.”

Morgan’s new TV show will air on TalkTV when it launches in the UK in early 2022. It will also air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia in Australia.

The presenter worked with Gordon at GMB until his exit from the channel in March this year following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Discussing the interview on the ITV show the following day, Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

TalkTV will launch next year with hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.

News UK promised it will hire “some exceptional new talent” to join a schedule of primetime programming for the evenings.

Gordon is currently series director of both GMB and Peston and previously directed the ITV primetime leadership debates during the 2019 general election.

He said: “There are very few occasions in your career when you get to create something entirely new.

“TalkTV is one of those opportunities. I’m truly excited about what News UK wants to achieve with the station – and, of course, the opportunity to reunite with Piers on his new global show was impossible to resist.

“Having directed Piers for countless hours of live breaking news and event television, I’m thrilled to be in his ear again calling the shots.”

The company has already invested in a new TV studios at its headquarters in London Bridge and plans to use talent from existing brands – talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times – for new-format shows.

