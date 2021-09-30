Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympian Adam Peaty says he ‘can’t walk’ due to gruelling Strictly training

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:17 pm
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Adam Peaty has said he can barely walk because of gruelling training for Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic swimmer and his professional partner Katya Jones will perform a quickstep to Jet’s Are You Going To Be My Girl on Saturday night.

The gold medallist said he is suffering from “very, very, very sore feet” and had woken up thinking: ” I don’t think I can walk today, never mind dance.”

He told ITV’s Lorraine it was the pace of the dance that was to blame, saying: “This is why my feet hurt so much, because I’ve got to change directions so quickly and I’m always on my tiptoes.

“Literally 95kg going in my toes, so I can’t walk, but we’re nearly there.”

Comparing training for Strictly to training for the Olympics, he said: “With the Olympics you get five years to prepare, if not 12, we’ve got a week to prepare, so it’s very intense.

“You can’t let yourself fall out of the mental zone because she (Jones) has a go at me and she shouts at me, so it’s very very full on, you’ve got to turn up every single day, no matter how tired you are or or how much you got going on in your own life or business or whatever, you’ve still got to turn up.”

He added he takes the training “very seriously”, saying: “I don’t really like to do things half-hearted, I’m always either all in or all out and on Strictly, I’m all in so I’m literally giving every ounce of energy.

“I literally can’t move at the end of the day. I’m aware this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to make the most of it.”

The second live show will see the stars take to the dancefloor for a second time but McFly singer Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rugby star Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will also be tackling a quickstep, to The Jive Aces’ Bring Me Sunshine, while comedian Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell will tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa and Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will do a cha cha to Starstruck by Years & Years with his partner Johannes Radebe.

