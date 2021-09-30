Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Alexander Armstrong gears up for ‘demanding’ 24 concerts in 24 hours challenge

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:24 pm
Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Alexander Armstrong has said he expects to have his stamina tested during a “demanding” challenge to sing in 24 concerts in 24 hours.

The comedian and television presenter is embarking on the challenge on Thursday.

The fundraiser will see Armstrong perform at locations including a construction site, a football stadium and an airport.

He will also perform a concert with dementia charity Forget-Me-Not Chorus.

Armstrong, 51, who hosts TV quiz show Pointless, will also sing at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of the challenge, which he said will be “heaven”.

“I’m doing a Benjamin Britten piece with them that I know and love, so that will be a real treat,” he said.

“I have never raised my voice in St Paul’s above the sort of reverential whispers that visitors to St Paul’s all adopt.”

He added: “To be singing at the top of my voice is going to be bloody marvellous. I’m going to love that.”

Alexander Armstrong (Joe Giddens/PA)

Armstrong, who has released a number of albums including 2015’s A Year Of Songs, said he expects the challenge to be “quite demanding”.

“I think it’s going to draw on stores of stamina, I think,” he added.

“The actual performing I think is going to be fine. It’s just the idea of being in that zone for that length of time.

“That’s going to be the test.”

The performances will be broadcast on classical radio station Classic FM, where Armstrong works as a presenter.

The concerts are raising money for 100 small charities through radio company Global’s Make Some Noise campaign.

The fundraiser will raise money for causes including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, community projects and employment programmes.

Armstrong’s challenge will begin at 12pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

