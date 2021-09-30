Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Jeremy Vine: Channel 5 treating Eggheads like a very expensive Ming vase

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:25 pm
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

Jeremy Vine has said Channel 5 is treating quiz show Eggheads as if it is a “very expensive Ming vase”.

The programme, which sees teams of contestants try to beat a panel of specialist quizzers in a test of their general knowledge, has moved to the broadcaster from the BBC.

Vine, who presents the show, said the channel had changed very little about the programme since it moved between the broadcasters.

Coronavirus – Thu May 7, 2020
Jeremy Vine (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added that for Channel 5, it is “like they’re holding a very expensive Ming vase and not dropping it is the key”.

“You could imagine them saying, ‘We’ll have new titles and new music’ and everything,” he said.

“But actually they didn’t do that.

“They’ve transplanted it in one piece exactly as it was.

“And it’s fantastic. It feels great to us anyway.”

Vine claimed Eggheads was “regularly the most watched show on BBC Two” before the programme left the channel.

He added: “So all I can tell you that anecdotally, I keep being asked when it’s coming back, so at last I’ve got an answer. I’m so excited.”

Vine said working on Eggheads is “a bit line of duty after all these years”.

“We’re sort of used to putting on the same uniforms every Monday morning and doing our job.”

He added: “The actual atmosphere and the vibe of the programme is something special.

“And we’ve all had so many laughs along the way.”

Eggheads began in 2003 and Vine joined the programme in 2008.

The programme returns to Channel 5 on October 4.

